KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has graciously extended a personal contribution to assist families affected by the fire tragedy in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan.

According to a Facebook post by Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty decreed that the contribution will be channelled through Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) to help ease the burden of families impacted by the incident.

In this regard, Sultan Ibrahim has instructed the foundation (YSIJ) to liaise with the Sabah state government to ensure the assistance reaches the affected families.

“Many have lost their homes in this tragedy. I pray that the fire victims are granted strength and resilience in facing this hardship,” His Majesty said in a statement to the Royal Press Office today.

Last Sunday, a major fire at the water village of Kampung Bahagia in Sandakan destroyed about 1,000 houses and affected more than 9,000 residents.

The fire involved an area of over four hectares. — Bernama