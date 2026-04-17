KUCHING, April 17 — A baby who underwent in-utero fetal surgery to repair spina bifida at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here in September last year is now in good condition.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the four-month-old infant is growing well, with clinical assessments showing the baby is able to breathe, swallow and pass urine and stool normally.

“More remarkably, the baby’s legs are moving actively and strongly, and the infant did not require a ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt after birth,” he said in a Facebook post today.

VP shunt is a procedure to drain excess fluid from the brain to the abdomen, helping to relieve pressure and prevent damage caused by fluid build-up.

Dr Dzulkefly said that during his visit to SGH yesterday, he met the team of specialists whom had made national history by performing the surgery, the first of its kind in Malaysia.

“The pioneering procedure on a 26-week foetus marks a major leap in the nation’s specialised surgical capabilities. Spina bifida is a condition in which the foetal spine fails to close completely, posing risks of paralysis, bladder dysfunction and excess fluid in the brain,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly said through expert intervention while the mother is still pregnant, the baby’s spinal cord can be protected from damage, while life-threatening respiratory complications can be prevented.

He said the success of the high-level prenatal treatment demonstrates that multidisciplinary collaboration among local specialists can significantly improve a child’s quality of life.

“It certainly brings hope and great relief to families in Malaysia who may face a similar diagnosis in the future,” he added. — Bernama