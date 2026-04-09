KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding domestic energy supply while continuing to serve as a trusted strategic partner in supporting international energy supply stability, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said.

During online discussions with Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen, Australia assured that its domestic gas security adjustment measures would not affect Malaysia’s interests.

The talks also addressed regional and global energy security amid market uncertainties caused by the West Asia conflict, he added in a social media post yesterday.

“One of the main points of discussion was the current state of oil, gas, and refined fuel supply chains, as well as the ongoing pressures on global energy markets due to geopolitical factors.

“We also agreed that clear, consistent, and principle-based public communication under a ‘no surprises’ approach is essential to ensure statements are accurately understood and not misinterpreted,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah said that in an increasingly uncertain world, the approach must go beyond merely responding to crises; it involves preparing, managing risks, and safeguarding national interests. — Bernama