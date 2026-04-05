KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Malaysian authorities have seized RM36.8 million worth of protected wildlife parts — including hundreds of python and bear gall bladders — in what they say is the largest haul of its kind.

According to Harian Metro, the cache was uncovered during a raid by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) at a premises in Taman Johor Jaya, Johor Bahru, last night.

Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said officers moved in at about 9.50pm and discovered a stockpile of wildlife products believed to be destined for the black market.

“This operation proves that wildlife crime remains active and is becoming increasingly bold,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

Among the items seized were 602 python gall bladders, 420 bear gall bladders, and dozens of compressed pieces suspected to be parts of tigers and primates.

Officers also recovered 191 python body parts and mobile phones believed to have been used for illegal transactions.

A Vietnamese man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Johor Perhilitan office for further investigation.

Abdul Kadir said the case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022, which carries penalties of up to RM1 million in fines or 15 years’ jail for offences involving the smuggling, possession and trade of wildlife parts.

He added that the agency is working with other enforcement bodies to track down a wider network believed to be operating internationally.

“This illegal trade not only breaks the law but also threatens the survival of species and the country’s ecological balance,” he said.