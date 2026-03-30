KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The spotlight this week falls on three high-profile legal proceedings in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, including cases involving influencers and artists facing sexual offences, as well as the 2019 death of a grave digger in police custody.

Today, case management for a suit filed by the Malaysian government and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is scheduled at the Federal Court in Putrajaya, according to Berita Harian.

Both plaintiffs are appealing a Court of Appeal ruling that held them vicariously responsible for the death of Mohd Fadzrin Zaidi on January 26.

Mohd Fadzrin, 29, had been detained during a drug-related raid on November 20, 2019 and later died while in custody at the Seberang Perai Utara District Police lockup in Kepala Batas, Penang.

In the appeal, the government and PDRM raised two legal questions for the court’s consideration.

Previously, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court in George Town’s May 2024 decision, which found both plaintiffs accountable for the death.

The High Court had ruled that police were negligent in failing to prevent Mohd Fadzrin from taking his own life while in custody, and that the government bore vicarious liability for this negligence.

Damages of RM147,600 and legal costs of RM50,000 were awarded to the victim’s mother, Fadhelah Othman.

However, a three-judge panel led by Datuk Azizul Azmi Adnan later reduced the compensation to RM97,600.

The court maintained RM57,600 for loss of dependency, RM30,000 for pain and suffering, and RM10,000 as special damages, but overturned the RM50,000 aggravated damages previously granted.

Artist sexual assault case

Tomorrow, a three-day trial involving singer Naim Daniel is set to begin at the Putrajaya Sessions Court.

On June 17, Naim Daniel, full name Muhammad Naim Daniel Baharin, 29, pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a hotel.

He is alleged to have committed the assault on May 19 at around 8.56pm in a hotel in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The investigation followed a police report lodged by the girl’s mother on June 3, alleging her daughter was sexually harassed after meeting the singer at a café where she worked.

Influencer sexual assault case

On Thursday, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court will hear the re-mention of a case involving influencer Muhammad Iman Hazriq Azizan, 23.

He faces separate charges in two courts for raping a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulting another 15-year-old girl.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between 1pm and 8pm on January 22.