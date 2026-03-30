KOTA KINABALU, March 30 — Chief Justice Tun Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh heads the list of 1,026 recipients of Sabah state honours, awards and medals in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Musa Aman today.

Wan Ahmad Farid is among the three recipients of the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), Sabah’s highest honour, which carries the title “Datuk Seri Panglima”.

The other two recipients are the Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail and businessman Datuk Abdul Farish Abd Rashid.

A total of 79 people have been awarded the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK), which carries the title “Datuk”, including the Royal Malaysian Navy’s Eastern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Khir Junaidi Idris and the Army’s 5th Infantry Division Commander Major General Datuk Shamshor Jaafar.

Other recipients are Royal Malaysia Police Secretary DCP Abdul Rahman Kassim, Private Secretary to Sabah Governor Izharudin Jalaludin, Sabah Islamic Affairs Department (JHEAINS) Director Awang Juri Awang Tahir and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd Chairperson Saadiah Aziz.

Among academics, PGDK recipients include Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and International), Prof Dr Rossita Shapawi, and senior social sciences lecturer Associate Professor Dr Lee Kuok Tiung.

Meanwhile, among political leaders conferred the PGDK title are Kinabatangan MP Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar, Sungai Manila state assemblyman Hazem Mubarak Musa, former Labuk assemblyman Abdul Rahman Kongkawang, Beaufort PKR branch chief Dikin Musah, Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) acting youth chief, Azrul Ibrahim and Gagasan Rakyat youth chief for Sulaman, Mohammad Ghazali Hajiji.

A total of 117 people would be conferred the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK), 192 the Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK), 260 the Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK), 249 the Bintang Kinabalu (BK), 113 the Certificate of Honour (SK), and 13 the Justice of Peace (JP) title. — Bernama