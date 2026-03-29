IPOH, March 29 — Police are seeking public assistance over a suspected cable theft at a residential area in Jalan Pakatan Jaya, Taman Pakatan Jaya here, which has gone viral on social media.

Ipoh police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said police came across the video on TikTok, uploaded by the account Utusan Melayu Plus (@utusanmelayuplusofficial) at about 11am yesterday.

“The suspects are believed to have used a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) to pull the cables at the scene.

“Police have opened an investigation paper and the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement last night.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the case as it could affect investigations. — Bernama