KOTA BHARU, March 28 — Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said today if MIC does not provide an official response on joining Perikatan Nasional (PN), soon, its lack of response will be considered a rejection.

“MIC can reply to the letter, they can make a statement, but if there is no immediate response, we will consider that they have rejected it,” he told reporters after attending a Pas Aidilfitri open house here today.

Takiyuddin revealed that MIC had submitted an official application to join PN on Nov 15, 2025. The application was approved by PN on Dec 9, 2025, and a formal offer letter was sent to MIC on March 23.

He said that while MIC’s Central Working Committee (CWC) had decided on March 25 not to accept the offer, the party has yet to convey any official reply to PN.

“If they do not want to accept it, it’s fine. PN is not for sale. Anyone who wishes to join must apply, and those who do not want to, that is their choice,” he said.

Takiyuddin also expressed confusion over MIC’s statement that it would remain with Barisan Nasional (BN) for the time being, saying the question should be directed to MIC itself to clarify what that means.

He added that MIC’s absence would not affect PN’s strength, noting that the coalition currently holds 74 parliamentary seats without the party.

On March 17, Sinar Harian reported that MIC had not finalised any decision on joining PN.

Its Deputy President Datuk Seri M. Saravanan had said any decision on the matter could only be made by the party’s Supreme Council.