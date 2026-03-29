KUCHING, March 29 — Ambient air quality in Sarawak has shown a rising trend in the Air Pollutant Index (API), with 17 areas recording moderate levels and one area remaining in the good category.

The Natural Resources and Environment Board Sarawak (NREB) said in a statement yesterday that the situation is influenced by the inter-monsoon phase expected to begin today until May, bringing light and variable winds that may trap pollutants in the atmosphere.

“The increase in API levels is likely due to localised open burning and transboundary haze. If dry weather conditions persist and biomass burning activities increase, Sarawak risks experiencing haze,” the statement read.

According to NREB, based on a report by the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), a total of 241 hotspots were detected in Kalimantan, Indonesia, while 18 hotspots were recorded in Sarawak.

“In this regard, NREB has taken various proactive measures, including activating its haze operations room, conducting field patrols, temporarily suspending the issuance of controlled burning permits and issuing notices prohibiting open burning to all project developers.

“The public is advised to take precautionary measures by ensuring adequate water intake, reducing outdoor activities and wearing face masks, especially among high-risk groups,” it said.

Meanwhile, NREB said detailed investigations are being carried out into open burning cases in Kuala Tatau-Serupai, Bintulu and Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Sibu, with action to be taken against those found responsible.

It added that the public is urged to report any incidents of open burning to the nearest NREB office or via its hotline at 082-447488 or 082-319500, with the confidentiality of informants assured. — Bernama