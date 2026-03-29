ALOR SETAR, March 29 — Schools in Kota Setar and Pendang will shift to Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) for three days, from today until Tuesday, due to the ongoing heatwave.

The Kedah State Education Department (JPN) said the decision follows reports from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), which recorded Level 2 heatwave temperatures in both districts from March 26 to 28.

“In line with the Ministry of Education (MOE) guidelines regarding the operation of educational institutions during hot weather, PdPR will be implemented to ensure the safety, health and welfare of students, teachers, and school staff are safeguarded.

“This involves a total of 206 schools under the supervision of the Kota Setar and Pendang District Education Offices (PPD). During this period, if the weather returns to normal levels, face-to-face school operations will resume the following day based on current assessments,” the statement read.

The Kedah JPN will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates on school operations as needed.

“All parties, including school administrators, teachers, parents and guardians, are requested to give their full cooperation to ensure the smooth implementation of the PdPR for the well-being of the students,” it said. — Bernama