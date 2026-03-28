GEORGE TOWN, March 28 — A couple sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here for committing lewd acts at a cemetery last Sunday has filed an appeal at the High Court, challenging their sentences.

The appeal was filed yesterday by their lawyer, Datuk Naran Singh, who is seeking a review of the punishment on the grounds that it is excessive.

“I filed the appeal to seek a review of the sentence, as 12 months’ imprisonment is excessive for them,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

On Thursday, Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi sentenced M Jegathesan, 58, and Halila Abu Bakar, 37, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were charged with jointly committing an act of gross indecency at a Chinese cemetery in Batu Gantung, Ayer Itam, at 8.30am on March 22.

The offence, under Section 377D of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, carries a maximum jail term of two years upon conviction.

M. Jegathesan, 58, on Thursday pleaded guilty to the offence under Section 377D of the Penal Code. — Bernama pic

According to the facts of the case, the incident came to light after a video went viral on Facebook showing two individuals engaging in indecent behaviour at the cemetery.

A complainant who viewed the clip was instructed by the cemetery management to lodge a police report, leading to further investigation.

The case drew wide public attention after a 38-second video circulated online, showing the couple being confronted by a woman who warned them that she would report the incident to the authorities. — Bernama