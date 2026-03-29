JERTIH, March 29 — A boy, 17, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding hit another motorcycle in Kampung Telaga Nibong, Hulu Besut near here yesterday.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Rozaime Ab Rahim said Muhammad Haziq Azman, a chicken sales assistant, died at the scene while the other motorcyclist suffered minor injuries during the 11.30am crash.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the other motorcyclist, 35, riding a Honda EX5 from Kampung Gong Nering to Kampung Telaga Nibong, had slowed down and used his signal light to turn left at a T junction.

“But at the same time, the victim, on a Honda Wave 125 came from behind and tried to overtake the Honda EX5,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The victim’s Honda Wave 125 grazed the Honda EX5 as he was overtaking him, resulting in the victim losing control and skidding to the road’s shoulder and hitting a pipe by the roadside, he said, adding that the victim’s body was sent to Besut Hospital’s forensics unit for an autopsy.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1997, he said, as he urged those with information about the crash to come forward and assist investigations. — Bernama