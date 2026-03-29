KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Police have arrested a Chinese national for indecent behaviour after he was caught allegedly filming a local man in a shopping mall toilet in Bukit Jalil on Thursday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the suspect, in his 20s, was nabbed at 1.28 pm following a report lodged by the victim.

He said the 11 am incident occurred while the victim was in a cubicle in the men’s toilet on the fourth floor of the premises, when he noticed the suspect attempting to record him using a mobile phone from the adjacent cubicle.

“Following the arrest, police seized the suspect’s mobile phone, and a preliminary check found several lewd videos in the gallery,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Rosdi added that initial investigations revealed the suspect admitted to the act, while further checks showed he did not possess valid travel documents.

The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting the modesty of a person and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for staying in the country without a valid permit.

“The suspect has been remanded for 14 days under the Immigration Act from March 27 to April 9 to assist in further investigations,” he said. — Bernama