KOTA KINABALU, March 29 — A minor parking mishap escalated into a violent mob attack, leaving a teacher injured and traumatised in what he described as a “lawless” ordeal.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon near a shipping company warehouse close to the Kota Kinabalu port, where the victim had parked amid heavy congestion during the state government Aidilfitri open house at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

The 30-year-old teacher, who attended the event with his parents and younger brother, said he returned to his car around 2pm and was confronted by several individuals believed to be workers in the area.

“They made sarcastic remarks about us parking there while getting free food. We told them there was no need to be rude, but suddenly more people came, and the situation escalated,” he said.

In a panic, he said attempted to leave but accidentally struck another vehicle while reversing.

Fearing for his safety, he said he fled but was pursued by more than four motorcyclists.

“At a red light near Jesselton Quay, they came from the opposite direction and started hitting my car with helmets,” he told the Daily Express.

He said that while trying to escape, he also collided with a van and a Proton S70 amid the chaos.

According to him, his Perodua Alza sustained shattered windows and body damage, while he suffered minor cuts to his cheek and neck from broken glass and was treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“The response was disproportionate. If I made a mistake, go through the proper channels. Do not take the law into your own hands,” he said.

Police reports have been lodged by both parties, with the other side claiming self-defence.

He said the investigating officer confirmed that several suspects have been remanded to assist in investigations.

Describing the incident as deeply traumatising, he said it had shaken his sense of safety.

“Never in my life have I been so afraid in my own country. Now I’m worried I might be targeted by the same people,” he added.

A video of the incident was later shared on Facebook by his older brother, who said he felt helpless as he was in Labuan at the time. — The Daily Express