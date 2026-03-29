KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Egypt has given a clear guarantee and commitment to facilitate the distribution of 374 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Malaysia to the Palestinian population in Gaza through the Rafah border crossing starting this April, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said this was achieved as a result of his recent discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to seek the country’s cooperation in launching the logistics of delivering the aid.

“Alhamdulillah, President El-Sisi has given a clear guarantee and commitment to ensure that this access is facilitated, thus enabling immediate aid to be distributed to more than 100,000 Gazans who are in dire need,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Anwar stressed that Malaysia will never bow to any obstacles, especially from the Zionist regime of Israel which continues to hinder humanitarian efforts.

“At a time when the world is being tested by indifference and hypocrisy, Malaysia will continue to stand as a principled and dignified voice, defending the rights of the oppressed.

“Please pray that all matters are facilitated and that this aid reaches our brothers in Gaza safely, God willing,” he said. — Bernama