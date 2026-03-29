KOTA KINABALU, March 29 — Police have detained five men over a viral video showing a group smashing a vehicle at a traffic light junction near Jesselton Quay here.

Acting Kota Kinabalu district police chief Supt Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman said a 30-year-old teacher lodged a police report at about 2.35 pm yesterday claiming to be the victim in the incident.

He said the incident is believed to have occurred at around 1.45 pm on the same day after the teacher had attended an event at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

“Preliminary investigations found that while the complainant was heading to his vehicle in a parking area near a warehouse belonging to a courier company at Kota Kinabalu Port, he encountered several individuals believed to be employees of the company.

“A verbal provocation took place before the situation escalated, causing the complainant to reverse his vehicle and inadvertently collide with another vehicle.

“Following that, several individuals chased the complainant’s vehicle and acted aggressively by smashing the driver’s side window and the rear windscreen. The complainant also claimed he was threatened to get out of the vehicle during the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Lot said the case is being investigated under Section 427 and Section 506 of the Penal Code. — Bernama