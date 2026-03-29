IPOH, March 29 — Water release at the four main dams in Perak is at a controlled level and is still able to meet domestic needs, despite several districts in the state recording Level One hot weather over the past few days.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said that currently, water release at Temengor Dam, Bersia Dam, Chenderoh Dam and Kenering Dam, which are fully supervised by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), is above the minimum level of around 120 cubic metres per second.

“Usually during the dry season, water discharge is closely controlled to give priority to energy generation, but a more flexible approach is being taken at this time because several major agricultural areas in Perak have passed the planting season.

“Indirectly, the surplus can be utilised for domestic use including ensuring that the supply of treated water remains adequate throughout Perak,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) announced that 12 areas on the West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia including Hulu Perak, Kinta and Kuala Kangsar recorded daily maximum temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Mohammad Nizar said the state government had also taken early preparation measures, including mobilising machinery and assets belonging to the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS), in case the hot weather persists for a long period.

“If the hot weather persists for two to three weeks, we will move the JPS’s mobile pumps to the Perak Water Board (LAP) water treatment plant in the affected areas. This measure is intended to help meet the needs and ensure smooth water supply,” he said.

Apart from the mobile pump mobilisation measure, he said cloud seeding may also be the last step adopted, but the final decision depends on MetMalaysia.

“If the cloud seeding method is to be implemented, it requires careful study, especially in terms of the terrain, wind direction and other factors. The cost of implementing this method is also quite high, so it needs to be considered carefully,” he said. — Bernama