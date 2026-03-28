KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Four districts in Kedah — Baling, Pendang, Pokok Sena and Kota Setar — have recorded Level 2 heatwaves as of 4pm.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), Level 1 heatwaves are also recorded in Bandar Baharu, Kulim, Kuala Muda, Sik, Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu and Pulau Langkawi in Kedah, along with Perlis; Utara district in Penang; Perak (Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Hulu Perak) and Lubok Antu in Sarawak.

Level 2 heatwaves are designated for areas with a maximum daily temperature between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days, while Level 1 heatwaves are for temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees for at least three consecutive days. — Bernama