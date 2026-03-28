KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Traffic is slow along several major highways in the country as of this evening following the increase in vehicles, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said.

Slow traffic has been detected along the north-bound North-South Expressway (PLUS) E1 from Jawi to Bandar Cassia, Permatang Pauh to Bertam, Sungai Petani (South) to Gurun, Alor Setar (North) to Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza and Jitra (South) to Jitra Toll Plaza, while for the south-bound route, slow traffic has been reported from Kepala Batas to Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza, Pendang to Gurun, Sungai Petani (North) to Sungai Petani (South), Sungai Dua to Perai, Juru to Bukit Tambun, Sungai Perak to Menora Tunnel, Tapah to Slim River and Sungai Buloh Hospital to Sungai Buloh.

“Along the north-bound PLUS E2, slow traffic has been reported from Pasir Gudang to Kempas, Senai to Sedenak, Yong Peng to Pagoh, Pedas Linggi to Seremban, Putra Mahkota to Kajang and towards the city centre after Sungai Besi Toll Plaza, while for the south-bound route, traffic is slow from Sungai Besi Toll Plaza to Bangi, Nilai to Seremban R&R, Port Dickson to Hentian Senawang, Tangkak to Bukit Gambir, Simpang Renggam to Kulai and Kempas to Pasir Gudang,” the LLM said when contacted today, adding that 34 Smart Lanes along PLUS have been activated throughout the day.

Meanwhile, slow traffic has been reported along the west-bound Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway E8 from Bentong to Lentang and Bukit Tinggi to Genting Sempah Tunnel, while on the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) E6, traffic is slow from Bandar Serenia to KLIA, Putrajaya to Bandar Saujana Putra, USJ to Shah Alam and from Shah Alam to Bandar Gamuda Cove.

The latest traffic updates can be found at 1-800-88-7752 and on X via @plustrafik and @llmtrafik. — Bernama