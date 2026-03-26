KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Police are seeking public assistance to trace a 13-year-old girl, Nur Sofea Haton Abdul Hafiz, who was reported missing from her home in an apartment in Bandar Baru Ampang, Selangor, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Khairul Anuar Khalid said the girl was discovered missing at about 7 pm when her mother returned home, with checks finding she had left the house with a suitcase, believed to be due to a misunderstanding with her family.

“A police report was lodged by her family at 12.15 am today,” he said in a statement here today.

Khairul Anuar said Nur Sofea is about 160 centimetres tall, weighs 56 kilogrammes, is of slim build and has a medium-dark complexion.

Those with information are urged to contact Insp Nur Alia Dyana Raimi at 017-6515201 or the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) control centre at 03-42897222, or visit the nearest police station. — Bernama