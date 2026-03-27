SIBU, March 27 — The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has urged the public to stop the practice of open burning following a sharp increase in open fire cases in the state during mid to late March 2026.

Sarawak JBPM deputy director Tiong Ling Hii said the latest statistics showed a worrying upward trend, especially starting from March 22 to its peak on March 25.

“During the period from March 15 to 26, we saw a fluctuating pattern at the initial stage, but there was a significant spike starting March 22. The peak was on March 25 with 35 cases recorded in a day, which was at a very high level.

“Most of the cases occurred due to burning activities for agricultural purposes in addition to deliberate burning,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, although the number of cases decreased slightly to 24 cases on March 26, the situation is still at a cautious level and requires immediate preventive measures by all parties.

In terms of distribution by division, Miri was identified as the most critical area with 59 open fire cases recorded, almost double that of Sibu which recorded 29 cases.

In addition, Bintulu (24 cases) and Mukah (23 cases) also showed a moderate risk level that required close monitoring. Kuching recorded 11 cases, followed by Betong (eight cases) and Sri Aman (five cases).

Several other areas such as Serian, Samarahan, Sarikei and Kapit recorded lower numbers of cases, between three and four cases, while Limbang did not record any cases during the period.

Tiong stressed that open burning, especially in hot and dry weather conditions, can cause fires to spread quickly and affect air quality.

“The public is advised not to carry out any open burning, including burning garbage or clearing land. Strict action may be taken against individuals who violate this prohibition,” he said.

He also urged the local community to immediately report any fire incidents to the fire department so that prompt action can be taken.

He added that cooperation from all parties is very important to control this situation from becoming more serious, especially in an effort to protect public safety and the environment. — Bernama