MUKAH, March 27 — A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at KM20 of Jalan Mukah-Balingian late Thursday night.

Mukah police chief Muhamad Rizal Alias said the fatal crash occurred at about 11pm on March 26 and involved a 25-tonne lorry carrying fertiliser and a motorcycle.

“The lorry, driven by a 36-year-old man, was travelling straight from the Jalan Metading junction towards Mukah town when the collision occurred with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He added that initial investigations found that the motorcyclist had suddenly entered the path of the lorry, leading to the impact.

“The victim, who hails from from Kampung Kuala Penipah in Mukahh, sustained severe injuries to the head, left leg and left arm and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Mukah Hospital,” he said.

The lorry driver escaped unhurt.

Rizal said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting the investigating officer, Insp Mohd Rahmat Jalimin, at 011-31627137 or by visiting the nearest police station.

He also advised road users to exercise caution when driving or riding, especially along dark stretches at night, to prevent accidents. — The Borneo Post