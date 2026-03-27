KUALA TERENGGANU, March 27 — A 63-year-old female pensioner lost RM96,000 after falling victim to an online investment scam that promised lucrative returns.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Mohd Noor said the victim first came across a Labuan-based investment advertisement on WhatsApp in 2022.

He said the victim, who is from Kuala Terengganu, contacted the suspect and invested a total of RM96,000 through 50 transactions to 15 different bank accounts between 2022 and March 14 this year, using her savings and pension funds.

“Throughout the four years of participation, the victim did not receive any returns.

“After growing tired of waiting and realising she had been deceived, she lodged a police report at 6.30pm yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama