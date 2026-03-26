KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A newborn baby girl was discovered in a rubbish bin outside a house in Taman Putra, Ampang, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Khairul Anuar Khalid said police received a report from a local man, who is also the occupant of the house, at 6.27 pm.

“The baby still had her umbilical cord attached. She is currently in stable condition and receiving further treatment and monitoring at Ampang Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

In a separate case in Melaka, a 19-year-old girl believed to be the mother of a baby whose skeletal remains were found buried in front of her family home in Kelemak four months ago, is among five individuals remanded to assist investigations.

A four-day remand order beginning today was issued by Judge Kamarul Aris Kamaludin to facilitate investigations under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth.

Also remanded were the teenager’s boyfriend and three family members — her mother, sister and 16-year-old brother. — Bernama