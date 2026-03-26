PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — Input subsidies for seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides will continue as usual, despite rising global fertiliser costs amid ongoing unrest in West Asia.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) noted that rising diesel prices have also affected farmers’ operational costs, but proactive measures have been implemented to ease the burden on the agricultural sector.

“Before the recent West Asia unrest and the planned diesel subsidy adjustments in 2024, the Madani government increased ploughing assistance from RM100 to RM160 per hectare and introduced a harvesting wage subsidy of RM50 per hectare,” the ministry said, responding to comments by opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah had reportedly argued that current subsidies are no longer sufficient given higher operational and fuel costs.

Meanwhile, to address dry weather and drought in the northern region, KPKM conducted cloud seeding operations from Feb 13 to 14 and introduced the Dry Direct Seeding method in areas with limited water resources.

The ministry confirmed that affected farmers are also eligible for assistance under the Padi Disaster Fund (TBTP) and the Padi Insurance Scheme.

KPKM said its post-cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the creation of the National Padi and Rice Industry Consultation Committee (JKPIPB), an official platform bringing together farmers’ representatives, associations, and non-governmental organisations to address industry issues collectively and transparently.

“The committee, chaired by Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, will ensure padi and rice industry matters are resolved efficiently and effectively,” the ministry said.

An engagement session with industry stakeholders, including farmers and fertiliser manufacturers, was held last Wednesday and chaired by KPKM secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak to gather direct feedback on the impact of rising global oil prices and the West Asia conflict.

In response to these developments, KPKM has set up a special committee to assess the overall impact on the agricultural sector and plan comprehensive follow-up measures.

The ministry clarified that the RM600 post-harvest incentive is a one-off aid for the 2023 and 2024 planting seasons only and will not continue in the 2025 and 2026 budgets, dismissing claims of delayed payments.

The Madani government, through KPKM, will continue a proactive, inclusive, and data-driven approach to safeguard farmers’ welfare and strengthen national food security. — Bernama