KUCHING, March 26 — The Sarawak branch of the Department of Environment (DOE) has advised the public not to conduct open burning without the permission of the authorities, especially during the ongoing hot and dry weather in the country.

In a statement today, the DOE said such conditions can increase the risk of haze and uncontrolled fires.

“The ban on open burning can also prevent the deterioration of air quality due to severe air pollution, especially during this dry season.

“Open burning includes the burning of agricultural waste, shrubs or bushes, any type of waste such as domestic waste or construction waste, burning at disposal sites or peatland areas, and controlled burning without written approval from the authorities,” said the statement.

The state DOE said pollution from open burning will affect public health, causing asthma, cough, and bronchitis due to fine particles (PM2.5) in the smoke.

In addition, the statement said it would also affect respiratory and heart problems, especially for infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases, causing irritation to the eyes, throat and nose, and reducing the quality of life for residents.

Meanwhile, the impact on the environment, it is said, includes air pollution and haze with an increase in the Air Pollution Index (API), the deterioration of soil and water quality due to burning waste, the destruction of flora and fauna as well as forest and peatland ecosystems, and the increase in greenhouse gas emissions that will contribute to global warming.

Open burning is also an offence under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Amendment 2024), which provides for a fine of between RM25,000 and RM1 million, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both, upon conviction.

Apart from that, an additional fine not exceeding RM5,000 for each day that the offence continues after being given a notice to stop the activity, and a maximum compound not exceeding 50 per cent of the maximum fine rate can be imposed if found guilty, according to the DOE.

The public is requested to stand together in addressing any issues related to pollution and to report any activities that harm the environment to the toll-free line at 1-800-88-2727, which operates 24 hours a day, or email [email protected] or through the DOE e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.m. — Bernama