JAKARTA, March 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will make a special visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday to discuss the escalating geopolitical developments in West Asia, as well as to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin, said the visit is being made at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who extended the invitation during a phone conversation between the two leaders on March 23.

He said the meeting between Anwar and Prabowo will focus on geopolitical developments, including the situation in Palestine and Iran, as well as their implications for regional and global stability.

“The discussion is also expected to focus on efforts to find a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict, as well as to assess its impact on the region’s economy and security,” he said to Bernama on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s special one-day visit marks his first trip to Jakarta this year, following five high-level exchange visits between the two leaders last year, including the 13th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultation on July 28 in Jakarta.

Syed Mohamad Hasrin stated that both leaders are also expected to streamline bilateral cooperation before Malaysia hosts the 14th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultation this year.

He said, “Although brief, the visit carries its own significance in strengthening bilateral relations and provides an opportunity for both leaders to align their views on current geopolitical issues.”

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that both leaders are expected to intensify diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and ensure the continuity of trade routes and global supply chains, which are critical to the people’s well-being.

The ministry noted that the latest developments in West Asia require a well-coordinated and integrated approach between both countries to align their stances and strengthen strategic ties.

It added that the meeting will also underscore the importance of strengthening Asean’s role as a united and principled bloc, as well as its ability to act collectively in safeguarding regional peace and stability and ensuring economic resilience amid global uncertainty. — Bernama