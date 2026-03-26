KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Malaysia expressed deep concern over the escalating military actions and retaliatory strikes across West Asia, underscoring the need to address the root causes of the conflict to achieve lasting peace.

Delivering Malaysia’s statement at an urgent debate at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, Datuk Nadzirah Osman, said escalating military activities undermine sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the prohibition on the use of force under the UN Charter.

“Malaysia is deeply alarmed by the expansion of attacks, including those on critical energy infrastructure. These are not military targets, but civilian infrastructure essential to the functioning of societies.

“We also underscore the importance of freedom of navigation, given their critical role in sustaining global trade and economic stability essential to the full enjoyment of human rights.

“Malaysia therefore reiterates the urgent need for immediate de-escalation, cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. Any sustainable resolution must address the root causes of the conflict and be grounded in international law,” she said.

Nadzirah added that any prolonged escalation could have far-reaching consequences for the international community, including worsening humanitarian conditions, deepening geopolitical fragmentation and broader economic instability.

She noted that calls for restraint made by Council members, including Malaysia, three weeks ago have yet to yield results.

“We are witnessing a dangerous escalation.

“We commend the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan for their restraint and for continuing to pursue a diplomatic solution to this conflict,” she said. — Bernama