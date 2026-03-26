KOTA KINABALU, March 26 — Sabah is set to go ahead with its state-level Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house but will have a stronger emphasis on moderation and inclusivity, in line with the Prime Minister’s call for prudent spending.

Local Government and Housing Minister cum organising chairman Datuk Mohd Ariffin Mohd Arif said the programme has been refined to reflect values of prudence and moderation, while placing greater focus on involving those in need, particularly orphans and tahfiz students.

“We have improved the programme, but at the same time taken into account the Prime Minister’s advice on being prudent and moderate. We are increasing participation from those in need,” he said.

More than 1,000 tahfiz students and orphans have been invited to attend the celebration.

The Sabah government’s Hari Raya open house will be held on March 28 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from 10am to 2pm, under the theme “Aidilfitri Wadah Perpaduan” (Aidilfitri as a Platform for Unity).

Around 20,000 visitors are expected to attend the annual event, which brings together people from across the state to celebrate the festive season.

Preparations are currently about 95 per cent complete, with final rehearsals scheduled ahead of the event.

A total of 71 stalls run by local entrepreneurs will be set up, alongside participation from 15 hotels and several government-linked agencies, offering a wide range of festive dishes.

Among the participating agencies are local authorities from Putatan, Papar and Penampang, as well as the Majlis Ugama Islam Sabah and other government bodies.

The programme will also feature performances by local artistes, including Marsha Milan and Fauziah Gambus, as well as a special appearance by a China-born calligraphy artist based in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, contributions will be presented to nine welfare homes, reinforcing the event’s focus on community support and social responsibility.

Distinguished guests expected to attend include the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah, the Chief Minister and state Cabinet members, along with representatives from NGOs and local communities.

Organisers said the event continues to serve as a platform to foster unity while ensuring that celebrations remain meaningful and inclusive.