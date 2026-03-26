PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — A Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) personnel who was reported missing while on duty at the Malaysia-Brunei border on March 17, was found dead yesterday.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said the body of Donysius Gabriel Goh, 36, was found in a river about 500 metres from the location where he was reported missing.

Arthur said the deceased, who served as a General Assistant H1 at the Miri Regional Topography Office in Sarawak, had shown exceptional dedication and sacrifice in service to the nation while carrying out official duties involving the demarcation and measurement of the international land boundary between Malaysia and Brunei.

“His contributions and service will always be remembered by the nation, and we hope his family will be given strength and resilience in facing this difficult time,” he said in a statement today.

He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Brunei government for its close cooperation and commitment throughout the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“Special appreciation is also extended to the Brunei SAR team, the Royal Brunei Land Forces, and the Gurkha regiment for providing additional personnel,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that a member of the Malaysian survey team had been reported missing after he was believed to have been swept away by strong currents while crossing a river in the Ulu Temburong area in Lawas during an international Malaysia-Brunei boundary survey operation together with five other colleagues.

Arthur said support was also provided by the Royal Brunei Air Force, which deployed a helicopter to retrieve the body from a difficult-to-access location, as well as by the Royal Brunei Police Force and RIPAS Hospital in Bandar Seri Begawan for the forensic and post-mortem processes.

At the same time, he said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is committed to ensuring that appropriate assistance will be extended to the victim’s family.

“On behalf of the ministry and the JUPEM community, I extend my deepest condolences to the deceased’s wife and his two children, aged 10 and 12,” he said.

He added that cooperation between the two countries is now focused on identification and documentation processes before the body is brought back to Malaysia once all procedures in Brunei are completed. — Bernama