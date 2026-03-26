KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Malaysia and Singapore have expressed serious concern over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on critical infrastructure following the escalating conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Anwar said the shared position was reached during a telephone conversation with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to discuss the latest developments in the conflict, which is increasingly affecting countries worldwide, including those in Southeast Asia.

He said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on critical infrastructure could disrupt global oil market stability and regional energy security, particularly in Southeast Asia.

“Malaysia supports the United Nations’ call for an immediate ceasefire and urges all parties to return to the negotiating table,” he said.

Anwar said he and Wong also agreed that all disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

“Malaysia stands ready to support any efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore peace, justice and stability in West Asia,” he said. — Bernama