GEORGE TOWN, March 26 — The Penang Health Department (JKNPP) has investigated a well-known food outlet in Lorong Pitt here following a complaint by a customer over the alleged discovery of a cockroach leg in a dish.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said inspections found the premises to be in satisfactory condition, although several aspects required improvement.

“Corrective and improvement orders have been issued to the premises to ensure full compliance with the Food Act 1983 and the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

“The Food Safety and Quality Unit of the North-East District Health Office carried out an inspection at the premises on March 16,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the operator was also provided with health education covering premises hygiene practices, safe food handling and compliance with existing legal requirements.

Gooi said JKNPP remains committed to ensuring a high level of food safety in Penang, with monitoring and enforcement actions to be carried out continuously to safeguard public health.

Earlier, Batu Uban assemblyman A. Kumaresan, in a Facebook post, expressed disappointment over the lack of enforcement action, such as compounds or closure notices against the premises, following the complaint made by his staff two weeks ago regarding the alleged discovery. — Bernama