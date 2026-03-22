GEORGE TOWN, March 22 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will prepare a report to be submitted to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke regarding the implementation of new quit rent (land tax) rates, which came into effect on Jan 1 in the state.

Chow said he will also comply with Loke’s directive not to discuss the issue in the media to avoid negative perceptions and impacts on the party leaderships and the state government as a whole.

“I want to express my appreciation to the DAP secretary-general for arranging a meeting involving all three parties (Chow, Loke and former Penang CM Lim Guan Eng) to discuss the issue of the increase in quit rent rates in Penang, he said in a statement today.

Chow also urged the affected landowners to continue to submit appeals to district and land offices in the state, as well as the office of the director of Lands and Mines at Komtar.

Yesterday, Loke said he would convene a meeting between Chow and Lim to resolve the ongoing dispute over the new quit rent rates in the state, and described their public spat as unhealthy and inappropriate, particularly amid current geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Following that, Lim, who is also the Bagan Member of Parliament, posted on Facebook that he would temporarily stop making public statements regarding the issue until the meeting involving all three parties is held.

The state government has implemented a review of quit rent rates, and the gazettement of rural to urban land across the state, in accordance with the provisions of Section 101 of the National Land Code (Act 828) effective Jan 1.

The revision of quit rent rates involves nearly 370,000 land titles throughout Penang, covering various land categories and uses, including residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural and other special categories.

Chow had earlier expressed regret that certain parties had sensationalised the increase, without fully understanding the calculation and the actual land use involved. — Bernama