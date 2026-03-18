KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Pilgrims’ Fund Board (Tabung Haji–TH) has assured that the cost of performing the haj for the 1447H/2026 season will remain at RM33,300 despite global uncertainties.

TH Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mustakim Mohamad said that although the ongoing conflict in West Asia could potentially impact costs, TH will absorb any unexpected increases.

He explained that agreements with Malaysia Airlines and Saudi Airlines had already been secured in advance, factoring in possible fluctuations in fuel prices.

“Tabung Haji is confident that the cost of haj will not increase for 1447 Hijrah, as we have already accounted for potential rises in oil prices within the existing agreements.

“Any cost increases have been anticipated, and the haj cost will remain at RM33,300. Tabung Haji will absorb any additional expenses,” he said at a press conference following the TH Profit Distribution announcement today.

However, Mustakim said that TH may review future haj costs if the conflict in West Asia persists and significantly affects global oil prices.

Meanwhile, TH chairman Abdul Rashid Hussain said flight costs had been locked in through a three-year agreement with the two airlines, shielding pilgrims from the immediate impacts of rising fuel prices.

“When we negotiated with the airlines, we secured a three-year agreement that fixed the overall cost. However, there is a clause requiring adjustments if oil prices exceed a certain threshold, which is around US$90 per barrel.

“For now, we are able to absorb the increase and will not pass it on to pilgrims this year,” he said. — Bernama