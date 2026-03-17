PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — The tourism sector has maintained encouraging growth in 2025, with the total number of domestic visitors reaching 290.1 million.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the figures represent an 11.5 per cent increase compared with 260.1 million visitors in 2024.

He said domestic tourism expenditure for the year amounted to RM121.0 billion, recording a robust 13.3 per cent year‑on‑year growth, highlighting the sector’s increasing contribution to domestic economic activity.

“Overall, Malaysia’s domestic tourism sector continues to function as a key pillar of economic growth, supported by rising visitor numbers, higher tourism expenditure, and resilient performance across tourism‑related industries.

“The sustained growth observed in 2025 underscores the sector’s important role in strengthening domestic demand, supporting micro, small and medium‑sized enterprises, and enhancing overall economic resilience,” he said in a statement here today.

The findings are reported in the Bulletin of Malaysia’s Domestic Tourism Survey, Fourth Quarter 2025, published today by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

According to the statement, the number of domestic visitors reached 74.0 million, representing a 10.8 per cent year‑on‑year increase, while on a quarter‑on‑quarter basis, the number of domestic visitors rose by 2.0 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2025.

In line with higher travel activity, domestic tourism expenditure amounted to RM32.6 billion during the quarter, an increase of 12.4 per cent year‑on‑year. On a quarter‑on‑quarter basis, expenditure rose by 9.1 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

The stronger performance of domestic tourism was driven by increased travel activity among Malaysians, particularly during the school holiday period and the year-end festive season.

The quarterly performance reflects sustained domestic demand, supported by higher spending on accommodation, food and beverage services, transportation, and retail activities across tourism-related industries.

Indicators from tourism-related industries were consistent with the stronger performance of domestic tourism as domestic arrivals at airports rose by 17.9 per cent year-on-year, while retail sales of automotive fuel increased by 7.1 per cent, reflecting higher mobility and travel-related consumption during the fourth quarter of 2025.

“The Accommodation subsector also recorded solid performance, with revenue expanding by 14.7 per cent year-on-year. Hotel occupancy rates improved across all categories, signalling stronger demand for accommodation services,” Mohd Uzir added. — Bernama