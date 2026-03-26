KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, has urged the Ministry of Education (MOE) to take serious measures to protect the health of students as the country grapples with a prolonged hot weather phenomenon.

In a message today, His Majesty stressed the need for the ministry to ensure that pupils and students are not adversely affected by the heat, which is expected to continue until early or mid-June.

The King’s directive comes as part of a broader advisory to the nation, in which he called on all Malaysians to take extra precautions during this period.

“His Majesty emphasised the importance of maintaining health by reducing outdoor activities that are exposed to the hot weather, as well as ensuring adequate water intake,” the message read.

A special advisory was also issued for vulnerable groups, with the King advising that the elderly and children suffering from chronic illnesses not be exposed to the hot weather in order to avoid any complications.

Sultan Ibrahim also highlighted the increased risk of fires, calling on the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to heighten its level of preparedness for any incidents.

His Majesty then warned the public to avoid any form of open burning, saying hot and windy conditions can cause fires to spread rapidly.

Concluding his message, the King also expressed his appreciation for all safety and health agencies on the front lines.