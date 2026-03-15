PUTRAJAYA, March 15 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) detained 10 individuals and seized various items, including petrol, worth over RM4.9 million on Wednesday (March 11).

KPDN Enforcement director-general, Datuk Azman Adam said that an enforcement team detained a tanker lorry that was in the midst of transferring controlled items to a tanker ship that was berthed at the port and preliminary checks found several tanks on the ship to contain suspected petrol.

“Further checks found that there was 929,124 litres of petrol, estimated to be worth RM2.6 million, stored in four tanks on the ship.

“During the operation, nine foreigners and a local were detained to assist investigations,” he said in a statement today.

The team also seized the tanker ship, the tanker lorry, the petrol and several other items believed to be used in transferring the petrol, including rubber hoses and documents, with a total value of RM4,902,952.13, for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, he added. — Bernama