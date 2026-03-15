IPOH, March 15 — The Fiesta Raya Ipoh 2026 Riverfront @ Old Town, which is taking place at Kinta Riverwalk here from March 13 to 18, is expected to attract about 10,000 visitors.

Perak Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said the six-day programme features a Raya bazaar with various stalls selling food, clothing, accessories, handicrafts and festive cookies.

“The programme is held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri and also serves as the lead-up to the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, allowing tourists to experience cultural activities while enhancing the festive Aidilfitri atmosphere in Ipoh.

“Visitors can also enjoy cultural performances by Sekolah Seni Malaysia Perak, silat demonstrations, flying roti canai performances, and local handicraft demonstrations,” he said.

He said this after attending the Fiesta Raya Ipoh 2026 Riverfront @ Old Town here yesterday, which was officiated by the Menteri Besar of Perak, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Loh said the programme is also coordinated by Tourism Perak in collaboration with 11 government departments and agencies, as well as community bazaars.

“This programme is expected to increase tourism activities in Ipoh and stimulate the local economy through the participation of small and medium entrepreneurs,” he said.

In another development, he said the state government is targeting 11.6 million tourist arrivals to Perak in line with the implementation of Visit Perak 2026.

“The organisation of high-impact tourism events such as this is part of the Perak state government’s ongoing efforts to ensure the state remains a leading tourism destination offering authentic and diverse cultural experiences,” he said. — Bernama