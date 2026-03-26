SUNGAI PETANI, March 27 — A foul smell emanating from a house in Kampung Belau, Merbok, near here, led to the discovery of the bodies of three family members late last night.

Kuala Muda police chief Hanyan Ramlan said the victims were identified as Zikri Abdul Rahman, 65, his wife Suraya Man, 53, and her son, Muhammad Shakir Zufayri Abdul Aziz, 29.

Police received a report at about 12.30 am from members of the public who had not seen the couple for three days and noticed a strong odour coming from the house.

“Upon inspection, the house was dark, the smell was strong, and the door was locked from the inside. Officers had to force entry,” he said at a press conference at the Merbok Police Station today.

Inside, police found the bodies of the husband and wife in the kitchen area, while a third body, the 29-year-old man, was discovered upstairs.

Initial investigations indicate the case is a homicide, with the 29-year-old man believed to be the suspect, who was also found dead at the scene.

“The couple are believed to have died more than 48 hours before discovery, while the 29-year-old victim is believed to have died more recently,” he said.

Police also recovered several sharp weapons from the house. Investigations suggest the incident may have occurred between Monday night and the time the bodies were discovered.

According to Hanyan, the 29-year-old man had a history of mental health issues between 2018 and 2019, but was not known to have caused disturbances in the neighbourhood.

He added that another child of the female victim, who serves in the military, had returned to Johor earlier this week after celebrating Hari Raya in Kedah.

So far, five witnesses have been called to assist in the investigation. All bodies have been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama