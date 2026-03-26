ALOR SETAR, March 26 — The water level at the Muda Dam in Sik has dropped to a worrying low of just 8.04 per cent, or 10,050 acre-feet, as of today.

Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh said the dam plays a crucial role in collecting water before channelling it to Pedu Dam for irrigation across the Muda agricultural area.

“The issue is that after several months of drought, the water level at Muda Dam is at about eight per cent, which is extremely low. Combined levels at Muda, Pedu and Ahning dams stand at about 39 per cent.

“At this level, any water release should be prioritised for domestic use at water treatment plants. This is serious as it directly affects supply, particularly for paddy irrigation,” he explained on TikTok.

He said that MADA will soon meet to decide on the upcoming 1/2026 planting season, noting that current reservoir levels may not permit water releases and that dry direct seeding is likely to be adopted.

“We have engaged farmers to brief them on the situation. The planting season is expected to begin within three weeks, and we are hoping for rainfall. Otherwise, we have no choice but to proceed with this method, as the schedule cannot be delayed further,” he said.

Ismail noted that various efforts, including solat istisqa’ (prayers for rain) and cloud seeding operations, have yet to yield results. He urged all parties to continue efforts and prayers for rainfall.

According to data on MADA’s official website, Muda Dam recorded the lowest storage at 10,050 acre-feet (8.04 per cent), followed by Pedu Dam at 349,030 acre-feet (39.89 per cent) and Ahning Dam at 121,089 acre-feet (54.30 per cent). — Bernama