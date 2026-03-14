KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A PAS Member of Parliament is set to be named the new Opposition Leader before the end of this month, according to Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

The Terengganu Menteri Besar said the matter was decided at today’s PN Supreme Council meeting.

Larut MP and former Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin is the current Opposition Leader.

“The main agenda of today’s meeting was the election and appointment of PN party officers under Clauses 8.2 and 8.3 of the PN Party Constitution.

“The appointment of the PN State Liaison Committee chairmen has been deferred to the next meeting after the PN chairman conducts working visits to all states following the Aidilfitri celebrations,” he said in a Facebook post.

The PAS vice-president added that the meeting also discussed preparations for the Melaka State Election, which is expected to be held soon.

The following is the list of PN’s new leadership:

Chairman: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar

Deputy chairman: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

Deputy chairman: Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai

Deputy chairman: Punithan Paramsiven

Deputy chairman: Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man

Secretary-general: Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan

Deputy secretary-general:

i: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali

ii: Wong Chia Zhen

iii: Datuk Sivakumar Krishnan

Information chief: Tan Sri Annuar Musa

Election director-general: Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin

Treasurer general: Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor

Wanita chief: Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi

Youth chief: Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamuddeen

— Bernama