KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A PAS Member of Parliament is set to be named the new Opposition Leader before the end of this month, according to Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.
The Terengganu Menteri Besar said the matter was decided at today’s PN Supreme Council meeting.
Larut MP and former Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin is the current Opposition Leader.
“The main agenda of today’s meeting was the election and appointment of PN party officers under Clauses 8.2 and 8.3 of the PN Party Constitution.
“The appointment of the PN State Liaison Committee chairmen has been deferred to the next meeting after the PN chairman conducts working visits to all states following the Aidilfitri celebrations,” he said in a Facebook post.
The PAS vice-president added that the meeting also discussed preparations for the Melaka State Election, which is expected to be held soon.
The following is the list of PN’s new leadership:
Chairman: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar
Deputy chairman: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin
Deputy chairman: Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai
Deputy chairman: Punithan Paramsiven
Deputy chairman: Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man
Secretary-general: Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan
Deputy secretary-general:
i: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali
ii: Wong Chia Zhen
iii: Datuk Sivakumar Krishnan
Information chief: Tan Sri Annuar Musa
Election director-general: Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin
Treasurer general: Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor
Wanita chief: Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi
Youth chief: Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamuddeen
— Bernama