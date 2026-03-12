GEORGE TOWN, March 12 — Two female workers at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) nursery who were remanded to assist in the investigation into the death of a four-month-old baby boy last Monday have been found not to have attended the Permata Childcare Course (KAP).

Penang State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said that under the Social Welfare Department (JKM) regulations, every worker at nurseries, kindergartens, and daycare centres (TPPJ) is required to attend KAP to maintain professionalism, accountability, and ensure care quality meets set standards.

She said the JKM investigation revealed that the nursery, operating 24 hours a day, had seven staff and cared for 44 children under four, including the infant who passed away.

“The investigation also found that the seven staff, including the two women currently remanded, did not attend the KAP, which is mandatory for TTPJ staff. In fact, there are still babysitters employed at TTPJ, particularly new hires, who have yet to meet the requirements,” she told a press conference here today.

Earlier, two women, both aged 22 and working as babysitters at the nursery, were remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Media reported that Hayl Haarith Mohd Syafaeez was found unconscious at a nursery in HSJ before being pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Lim said the inspection found that the nursery was legally registered, complied with all conditions related to registration and the National Integrated System of Childcare (NISPA), and had been operating for the past four years.

She said that prior to the incident, JKM had not received any complaints from parents or guardians of children attending the nursery.

“Following the incident, JKM has ordered the nursery to be closed from March 9 and it is not allowed to operate temporarily until the police investigation is completed,” she said. — Bernama