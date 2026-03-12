JOHOR BAHRU, March 12 — The High Court here today granted RM20,000 bail each to a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male teenager charged with being members of a criminal organisation, pending trial.

Judge Atan Mustaffa Yusoff Ahmad allowed Kuek Pei Lin and the minor to be released with two local sureties each, noting that the applicants fell under the exemption category under Section 13(2)(a) and (b) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012.

The provisions allow the court to consider bail for applicants who are under 18, women, or individuals suffering from serious illness.

Additional conditions imposed include barring the two from interfering with prosecution witnesses, reporting monthly to the nearest police station, and surrendering their international passports until the case is disposed of.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were represented by counsels Mohd Daud Ismail and Hang Lee Ying.

On February 12, the two, along with four others, were charged in the Sessions and Magistrate’s Courts here for being members of the ‘Geng Vincent’ organised crime group.

They were alleged to have committed the offences at Jalan Lagenda 34, Taman Lagenda Putra in Kulai, between March 2025 and January 15, 2026.

The accused face charges under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code (Act 574) for illegal membership in an organised crime group, which carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence upon conviction.

Bail was previously denied to all the accused. The case was mentioned today for the submission of forensic reports.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said police had dismantled an online sexual extortion syndicate through Operation Bugil on January 15.

The syndicate reportedly lured victims into explicit video calls by creating fake social media accounts or posing as women.