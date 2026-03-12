KLUANG, March 12 — A man pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of attempting to murder a woman at a house in Taman Muhibbah, early this month.

Ei Jean Yee, 56, made the plea after the charge was read out in Mandarin before Judge Mujib Saroji.

He was charged with attempting to murder Ng Moy Koew, 48, at 9.31 pm on March 4 at No. 29, Jalan Hang Tuah 1/3, Taman Muhibbah, here.

The charge, under Section 307 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine, upon conviction, and if the act causes injury, the offender can be jailed for up to 20 years.

The court set April 10 for mention of the case, submission of medical and chemical reports and ordered the accused to be sent to the Permai Hospital to undergo a mental health examination.

Ei was unrepresented, while the prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Ramizah Razli. — Bernama