KUANTAN, March 12 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called on small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity to obtain halal certification to strengthen consumer confidence and expand their market reach.

His Royal Highness said halal certification should not be seen as a burden but as a long-term investment that ensures quality, integrity and broader market opportunities at both national and international levels.

“The initiative to speed up the halal certification approval process, which can now be completed in about 30 days compared with 90 days previously, is a positive step in facilitating applications and empowering the halal industry in the state,” he said in a post on the Sultanate of Pahang Facebook page yesterday.

According to the post, the Sultan said this in his speech when proclaiming the Kampung Simpang Tebing Tinggi Mosque in Jerantut as the Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Mosque.

The Sultan also said the Pahang Islamic Religious Department is ready to guide traders seeking halal certification.

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness also reminded Muslims to always observe the boundaries of halal and haram in all aspects of life to ensure blessings and well-being in society.

He stressed that the concept of halal extends beyond food and has evolved into a broader ecosystem encompassing various sectors, including business, finance, medicine, logistics and lifestyle.

“Halal is not just about a logo or stamp on a product. Halal is about trust, integrity and the blessings of life,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on traders, manufacturers, restaurant operators and all parties in the halal industry chain to uphold this trust responsibly and not exploit the sensitivities of Muslims.

He expressed hope that the authorities would continue strengthening enforcement against violations in the halal certification system and take firm action against those who attempt to manipulate it for personal gain.

In another message, the Sultan advised women in the state not to rush into marriage, particularly when it involves foreign spouses.

His Royal Highness said there has recently been an increasing trend of marriages between local women and foreign nationals.

While such unions are permissible under Islamic law if conducted legally, he stressed the importance of ensuring they are built on faith, honesty and responsibility.

The Sultan said choosing the wrong partner can have lasting consequences on family life, urging women to thoroughly examine the background, occupation and capabilities of their prospective partners before making such a major decision.

Al-Sultan Abdullah added that families should serve as a source of advice and guidance, as important decisions such as marriage require careful and mature consideration.

“Marriage should be the door to happiness, not a path to hardship. Choose a life partner with sound judgment and strong faith so that the household built will bring peace and blessings,” said His Royal Highness. — Bernama