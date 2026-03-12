KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Firefighters spent nearly an hour rescuing a 56-year-old woman trapped in her vehicle following a collision between a Proton X50 SUV and a four-wheel-drive Ford Ranger in Kampung Padang Setol, Tawar, in Baling, Kedah, early this morning.

The accident occurred at 1.26am, leaving the woman pinned by her legs inside the SUV, while the 57-year-old male driver of the Ford Ranger was unharmed, Harian Metro reported.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil, said a six-member team led by Officer Mohamad Afirul Md Nasir rushed to the scene after receiving the emergency call.

“Upon arrival, we found the two vehicles involved in the crash. The female driver was trapped with leg injuries, while the male driver was not trapped. The rescue was carried out carefully using specialised equipment to prevent further injury,” he said.

Zulkhairi added that the woman was reportedly returning to Kulim while the man was heading to Sungai Petani.

The rescue operation concluded at 4.33am.