KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is working with social media platforms to obtain information on the owner of the account ‘Dickie Borneo’ following the circulation of visuals on Threads and Facebook showing an individual behaving disrespectfully towards the Quran.

In a statement yesterday, MCMC said it is also working closely with the police to ensure firm and swift action can be taken.

“The act not only insults Islam but also has the potential to trigger tension and disrupt harmony among the country’s multiracial and multireligious communities.

“Initial checks found that the original post has been deleted and the account believed to be using the name Dickie Borneo could not be traced. However, further investigations will continue,” it said.

MCMC said further monitoring also identified several other posts containing elements of religious insult, believed to involve the same individual in a social media group, with all related content preserved as evidence for investigation and further action.

The commission also advised the public not to reshare content that could trigger tension and disrupt public order.

“MCMC will not compromise on any content that insults religion, incites hatred or touches on the sensitivities of race, religion and the royal institution. Firm action may be taken under existing laws,” the statement said. — Bernama