PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — The government’s move to implement cost-saving measures and control spending amid global economic uncertainty caused by the conflict in West Asia aims to ensure existing funds can be used for urgent and unforeseen needs.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government must be prepared in all aspects of planning to face the possible impact of the conflict on the country’s economy.

“That is why one of the decisions reached at the Cabinet meeting is to control discretionary spending.

“For example, festive events for Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year will not be held to ensure that the funds can be saved and set aside for needs that may be more urgent,” he said at the Transport Ministry (MoT) 2026 monthly assembly, Paduan Kasih MADANI and Ihya Ramadan programme here yesterday.

Loke said government spending for development and socioeconomic purposes, including development projects and assistance to the people, will continue as planned.

“Government spending is not being cut, but optimised and prioritised for matters that have a positive impact on the people and safeguard their well-being,” he said.

Although there will be no official Aidilfitri open house celebrations, he suggested that small gatherings be held at the departmental level so that the festive spirit of Syawal can still be observed.

“Perhaps each office can organise small celebrations at the departmental level among colleagues.

“So even though we will not be holding open house events, it does not mean we cannot celebrate or mark the occasion together,” he added.

Meanwhile, Loke said MoT is closely monitoring developments in the West Asia conflict as the region is a key artery for global trade and energy routes.

“Any conflict there has a direct chain effect on the global economy and transport systems.

“We must anticipate the possibility of disruptions in the delivery of imported goods,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said all ministries, agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) will not organise Aidilfitri open house events this year as a cost-saving measure following global economic uncertainty caused by the conflict in West Asia.

He said the decision agreed by the Cabinet was meant to send a clear message that the government is committed to adopting a more prudent and moderate approach to spending. — Bernama