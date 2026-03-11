KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The public need not worry about using public transport for Aidilfitri preparations because the operational and technical readiness of the service has been ensured to be at an optimum level throughout the festive season.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) president and group chief executive officer, Amir Hamdan said his party is fully focused on ensuring that all modes of transport under Prasarana’s supervision run smoothly without interruption.

“There is no need to worry. All our services (operate) as usual, buses, vans, Rapid-on-Demand and also rail. Everything is as usual. So the public need not worry in terms of frequency or in terms of our services,” he said when met at the Prasarana Berbuka Puasa Ceremony here, today.

He was commenting on Prasarana’s preparations in managing the surge in passengers using rail and buses for shopping activities ahead of Hari Raya.

Amir Hamdan said that although the number of passengers is expected to decrease by more than 50 per cent during Hari Raya, the readiness of technical and operational staff is still maintained at the highest level.

“Our staff are still working as usual. Technicians, bus captains are still working as usual. Only the frequency will change on public holidays,” he said, adding that the operating schedule is in line with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) licensing regulations.

In addition, Prasarana has also improved its crisis communication system by introducing visual aids such as mapping the location of intermediary buses and adding a team of ‘Troopers’ among staff to assist passengers in the event of any unexpected disruption. — Bernama