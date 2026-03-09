GEORGE TOWN, March 9 — Penang is currently focusing on the issue of land acquisition and resettlement of affected residents following the implementation of the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that currently, work related to the project is being carried out in full swing according to the set schedule with the state government responsible for resolving matters related to land acquisition and resettlement of affected residents.

“At this stage, we see that various schedules have been set to complete the relocation process and hand over the site to the contractor.

“Other matters such as the engineering aspects and project contract are under the responsibility of the developer, namely the Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) together with the appointed contractor,” he said when met at the Chinese New Year Banquet and Women’s Day Celebration organised by the Penang Chinese Women’s Chamber of Commerce (PWCC) here today.

He said so far only 12 houses have been identified as being involved in the evacuation process in the Sungai Dua area.

“There are not many cases, only about a dozen houses because the project line enters the village next to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) office there,” he said.

The Mutiara Line LRT, which began construction in 2025, is expected to begin operations in December 2031, covering a length of about 29.67 kilometres with 20 stations and two provisional stations.

It is designed to improve connectivity between Penang and the mainland, thus reducing road congestion and improving accessibility. — Bernama